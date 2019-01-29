Ethiopia: Germany Reaffirmed Its Commitment to Support Ethiopia's Reform

Photo: Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia

PM Abiy Ahmed received a courtesy call from the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Frank Walter Steinmer.

Addis Ababa — German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, reaffirmed his commitment to extend support to the ongoing sweeping reforms in Ethiopia.

President Sahlework Zewde has hosted a state banquet in honor of the President of Federal Democratic Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, at the National Palace on Monday.

During the occasion, President Sahlework appreciated Germany's unwavering commitment to support the comprehensive reforms in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia will work to enhance multilateral cooperation with Germany, she added.

German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his part reaffirmed to continue providing active support to both internal and external reforms of Ethiopia.

"The reason why we are following the reform with particular interest is that because Ethiopia and Germany are united by a long standing relation," he added.

The President commended the crucial role Ethiopia is playing in stabilizing the region.

"The peace agreement between Ethiopia and Eritrea is not only a harbinger of hope for the people of the two countries, but also for the region in the Horn of Africa and for the entire continent as well," he noted.

As the global challenges are resolved together, Europeans need new trust based on partnerships with Ethiopia and as many other African countries as possible, he stressed.

Members of the German diplomatic community, religious leaders, higher officials, artists and other prominent persons were invited at the state dinner which was held at the National Palace.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday to pay a four-day official visit to Ethiopia.