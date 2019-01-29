Ethiopia: FM Workneh Urges Ambassadors to Have Open Eyes Towards Emerging Global Trends

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu urged Ambassadors to be well-aware of contemporary regional, geopolitical and global trends to craft pragmatic, viable policy recommendations to the Ministry.

In opening the training for the newly appointed ambassadors on Monday, Workneh said "the training will be an eye-opener, highly instrumental to better equip and refine the stamina of our new Ambassadors."

He added that it supports Ethiopia's interests in foreign missions and promote its foreign policy strategies through international organizations as the ambassadors are attempting to navigate a highly uncertain and erratic global system.

The Foreign Affair accentuated Ethiopia's foreign policy as "an active one with its core missions directed at achieving and strengthening democracy, stability, safety and economic development in Ethiopia."

The ministry envisions fostering inclusive economic growth through the expansion of trade for a prosperous and sustainable country fully integrated in globalized and equitable world.