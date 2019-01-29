29 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Lourenço Sends Message to Brazilian Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has sent a message to his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, expressing his condolences and solidarity for the deaths that took place after the Brumadinho hydroelectric dam collapsed, in Belo Horizonte region, which also caused the disappearance of about 300 hundred other citizens.

The tragedy that took place last Friday caused about 60 deaths.

A note issued by the Angolan President's press office states that João Lourenço has been following the aftermath of the event, which also affected a nearby mining site and its workers, many of whom are still unaccounted for.

"In view of this, on behalf of the Government of Angola, the people and on my own behalf, I present my deepest consternation for the loss of human lives", reads the Angolan President's message to Jair Bolsonaro.

João Lourenço also manifested his solidarity with the efforts being made by the Brazilian authorities to adequately deal with the consequences of the referred tragedy.

Angola

Young Woman Dies in Alligator Attack On Dande River

A 28-year-old woman was killed Monday in the neighborhood of Capunga, Açucareira, Dande municipality, following… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.