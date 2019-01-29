Angola: President Lourenço Sends Message to Brazilian Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, has sent a message to his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, expressing his condolences and solidarity for the deaths that took place after the Brumadinho hydroelectric dam collapsed, in Belo Horizonte region, which also caused the disappearance of about 300 hundred other citizens.

The tragedy that took place last Friday caused about 60 deaths.

A note issued by the Angolan President's press office states that João Lourenço has been following the aftermath of the event, which also affected a nearby mining site and its workers, many of whom are still unaccounted for.

"In view of this, on behalf of the Government of Angola, the people and on my own behalf, I present my deepest consternation for the loss of human lives", reads the Angolan President's message to Jair Bolsonaro.

João Lourenço also manifested his solidarity with the efforts being made by the Brazilian authorities to adequately deal with the consequences of the referred tragedy.