Mauritius: Two Books Launched Under the President's Fund for Creative Writing

press release

Two books entitled "No Roses Without Thorns" by Bima Bappoo and "PEICH-O-KHAM" by Abeenaaz Janally was launched, yesterday, during a ceremony organised by the President's Fund for Creative Writing (PFCW), under the aegis of the Ministry of Arts and Culture, at Le Voila Hotel, Bagatelle.

The Director of Culture, Mr Islam Bhugan, the Chairperson of the PFCW, Mrs Anita Aujayeb and other personalities were present at the event.

In his address, Mr Bhugan highlighted that the Fund finances schemes to encourage and assist deserving Mauritian writers wishing to have their creative writings published as well as promotes creative writing in all languages written and spoken in Mauritius. The setting up of a network among educational institutions in Mauritius in order to promote creative writing in all genres and the compilation and publication of regular anthologies also fall under the purview of the Fund.

Furthermore, he laid emphasis on the reading culture which according to him will help raise awareness on social, political, economic and cultural issues, thereby contributing to a better world. To this regard, Mr Bhugan, urged the population to adopt a reading culture as well as instill the reading culture in their children from the very childhood.

For her part, Mrs Aujayeb recalled that the PFCW, was set up in year 2000 under the aegis of the Ministry of Arts and Culture with the aim to promote creative writing in English language. In July 2010, under the Fund, new regulations were made to propagate and preserve creative writings of other languages written and spoken in Mauritius, she added.