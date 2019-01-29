Mauritius: New Supreme Court - Concreting Works Completed

press release

A Topping off ceremony with the casting of the final slab was held, last week, in the context of the completion of the last concreting works of the New Supreme Court which is being constructed at Edith Cavell Street in Port Louis.

Works are now ongoing as regards the installation of mechanical and electrical fittings and finishing works. This state-of-the-art building, comprising a total floor area of 26,000m2 and built on 12 floors, will accommodate 22 court rooms and will be equipped with all the modern amenities required for a smooth and efficient running of the Judiciary, including Hi-Tech installations for security and control.

It is recalled that the Government of India has provided a grant of $30Million for the whole financing of the project. The works are being undertaken by Contractor Renaatus and the project consultants are from NBCC (India) Ltd. Landscope Mauritius, on its part, is the Implementing Agency on behalf of the Judiciary.

Works on site started in December 2017 and the New Supreme Court project is scheduled for completion and delivery in December 2019. Some 300 expatriate workers are deployed on 7-day week basis to ensure that the completion target date is met.