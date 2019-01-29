Ethiopia: Canada Lauds Ethiopia's Peacekeeping Role, Commitment to Empower Women

Addis Ababa — Canada commends Ethiopia's remarkable work in regard to empowering and enhancing the participation of women in many areas, including in peacekeeping mission.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Peace and Stabilization Director-General of Global Affairs Canada, a department in the Government of Canada that manages diplomatic and consular relations, Larisa Galadza lauded Ethiopia's role in the United Nations peacekeeping.

"Ethiopia is showing some exceptional leadership at this time, at the United Nations, it is a leading troop contributor and it is also the country that is deploying the highest number of women in uniform to peace operations," Galadza pointed out.

Data indicates that Ethiopia is the major peacekeeping troop contributors with more than 7,500 currently deployed of which 600 women making the country one of the leading contributors of female peacekeepers.

Furthermore, the Director-General appreciated "Ethiopia is leading in terms of gender equality and the very strong leadership of the Prime Minister is showing in the country."

It is recalled that Ethiopia recently championed in forming a cabinet comprising of 50 percent women under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Speaking of why Ethiopia's selection to co-host the two-day Preparatory Meeting on Women, Peace and Security with Canada, and UN, Galadza said:

"Ethiopia is a wonderful partner on this topic [preparatory meeting women, peace and security] right now both from what is doing abroad and what is doing at home."

The East African country has recently brought women to key decision making positions including the country's presidency, Supreme Court Presidency and Chairperson of the Ethiopian National Electoral Board.