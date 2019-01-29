Uganda: Masindi Hospital Also Hit By Blood Shortage

Masindi hospital has joined the long list of the country's health facilities currently hit by blood shortages.

Dr Vincent Katusiime, the medical superintendent Masindi hospital said that it is now a week since they started experiencing the shortage. He says in case of blood shortage, the facility normally gets blood from Hoima regional referral hospital. But at the moment Hoima hospital is also having the same shortage challenge.

Katusiime explains that they are now relying on blood from Kiryandongo hospital, although they are expected to drive patients there instead of transporting blood. He explains that the most affected departments are the maternity, children's, males and the females' wards.

"I would like now to communicate that for now we have run short of blood. Blood is totally out of stock. It is now about a week. Often we collect blood from Hoima referral hospital which unfortunately for now has as well run out of stock. Therefore we're relying on Kiryandongo hospital, but unfortunately Kiryandongo doesn't allow us to pick blood but encourages us to take patients to them instead. That implies that it has a large cost implication given the number of departments that need blood." Dr Katusiime said.

He says patients that are in need of blood are currently surviving on God's mercy adding that many patients could lose lives because of this shortage. Dr Katusiime explains that every two months they receive new stock of blood but this time he is not sure whether the hospital will receive any.

He also noted that they have run shot of Hepatitis B vaccine. He attributes this to the overwhelming number of people they are receiving across the district who are turning up for immunization.

On drug shortage, Katusiime explains that it is also another challenge and this has forced them to request patients to buy their own drugs. Elizabeth Kaahwa, a resident of Kihaguzi village says that it is too costly for them to buy drugs and yet they pay taxes on a daily basis. James Tumusiime, a resident of Kijura cell in Masindi town says in order to have enough blood, government should put in place regional blood banks.

Last week, the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services (UBTS) explained the nationwide blood shortage - blaming it on the lack of testing reagents. UBTS executive director Dr Dorothy Kyeyune said the crisis has been on for the last two weeks and that all regional blood collections centres are affected.

"We have been collecting blood but have not been able to use it. We didn't have necessary reagents to test blood for diseases like HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and C or even determine blood groups. So, the problem is not that we don't have blood. We have blood but couldn't use it because we didn't have money to procure reagents from National Medical Stores," Dr. Kyeyune told journalists this morning.

Adding that, "We didn't get enough funds and that is why we couldn't purchase reagents. We needed a supplementary budget and now that the budget has been approved we shall be able to provide blood in two to three days."