Ethiopian Restructures Its Entire U.S. Network

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will re-structure its U.S. network that includes opening new destination, adding frequencies and shifting gateways as of the summer of 2019.

The new U.S. network is aimed at giving passengers the best possible connectivity and shortest routes.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam said about the new restructure "U.S. is among our most important markets owing to the presence of a large African community and growing business and tourism ties with Africa."

Furthermore, he added "our new route structure with additional frequencies to multiple gateways and the opening of new route to Houston are aimed at responding to the market demand and availing best possible connectivity to over 60 African destinations."

Accordingly, Washington D.C. flights will be increased from current daily to ten weekly flights while the current three weekly flights to Chicago will be increased to five weekly.

There will also be a new gateway, Houston, which will replace Los Angeles, and will be served three times per week via West Africa.

The new Houston flights will be the only connection between Houston and Africa and will facilitate the travel of the huge African community in the Houston area, and oil and other companies doing business in the continent.