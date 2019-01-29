Ethiopia, UK Enjoy Common Vision, True Friendship, Says State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United Kingdom enjoy a common vision and true friendship in their diplomatic ties, said Foreign Affairs State Minister Markos Tekle.

State Minister Markos received a letter of credentials of UK's newly appointed Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, Ambassador David McFill today.

Markos commended UK's endeavor in maintaining and developing excellent relations between the two countries in all domains of cooperation that spans helping to boost political, cultural, economic and social relations.

He also appreciated the UK for offering a wide range of services and funding of various projects in Ethiopia for more than 100 years.

Furthermore, the State Minister commended United Kingdom's business, trade, and inbound investment partnership that helped Ethiopia to project a double digit economic growth.

David McFill appreciated the complementary relationship between Ethiopia and the UK highlighting the true friendship and common vision both countries enjoyed including collaboration on a plethora of issues of mutual concern at regional and global levels.

UK supports the multifaceted economic, political reforms in Ethiopia, which have indeed laid down solid and firm foundation for national consensus unprecedented in modern history, Ambassador David noted.

Moreover, the newly appointed ambassador also noted that a wind of hope has ushered in Ethiopia pertaining to positive developments in security, normalcy and stability in the region as well engulfing continental Africa in particular.

UK was among the first countries to open its embassy in Addis Ababa, while Ethiopia was the first African country to establish an embassy in London.