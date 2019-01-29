Tunisia Rises One Place in Corruption Perceptions Index

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has risen one place in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2018, to 73rd out of 180 countries, according to the new report of Transparency International.

The study of this international NGO presented by I Watch on Tuesday revealed that Tunisia has won one point in its score, from 42 points in 2017 to 43 points in 2018 on a scale of 100 points.

Tunisia ranks 7th in the Arab region, I Watch pointed out.

The United Arab Emirates tops the ranking with 70 points, followed by Qatar 2nd (62 points) and Oman 3rd (52 points), while Yemen (14 points) and Libya (17 points) are at the bottom of the rankings.

Director of projects within I Watch Manel Ben Achour said that this slight increase registered by Tunisia in the index is explained by the measures taken by the government to counter corruption, the most important of which is undoubtedly the law on the declaration of assets, fight against illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest, not to mention the legal arsenal in the fight against corruption.

However, Ben Achour estimated that the law has failed to achieve the expected results, in spite of the financial support received by the National Anti-Corruption Authority, regretting the lack of effectiveness of the latter in handling corruption cases and whistleblower protection.