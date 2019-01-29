29 January 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: EU Lifts Freeze On Marouane Mabrouk's Assets in Europe, (I Watch)

Tunis/Tunisia — The European Union (EU) has officially lifted the freeze on the assets of Tunisian businessman Marwan Mabrouk in Europe, according to I Watch.

This decision, confirmed Tuesday by the EU delegation to Tunisia, in response to the request of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed which had been denounced by I Watch, a subsidiary of Transparency International in Tunisia.

The name of Marouane Mabrouk has been removed from a list of 48 personalities of the fallen former regime, whose assets have been frozen since 2011 and will be maintained until January 31, 2020, according to the European decision's text received by TAP.

