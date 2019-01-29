Tunisia: Filling Rate of 33 Dams in Tunisia Reaches 75 Percent of Their Total Capacity

Tunis/Tunisia — The filling rate of the 33 dams in Tunisia reached 75% of their total capacity, which stands at stored quantities of 1,420 billion cubic meters (m3) of a total capacity of about 2.100 billion cubic meters, announced Director-General of Dams and Large Hydraulic Works Fayez M'sallim.

The Sidi Salem dam, one of the largest in the country, is currently filled to 50% or 260 million cubic meters, he said.

"We can connect the dams to each other to avoid flooding," he specified, adding that large quantities of water had been dumped at the end of last week from the Mellègue dam north to the Sidi Salem dam to adjust the flow of water and avoid flooding.

Referring to the new hydraulic works, M'sallim pointed out that three dams are under construction, namely, the dams of "Douamisse" (Bizerte governorate), upper Mellègue (Kef governorate) and "El Kalaa" (Sousse governorate).

He indicated in the same regard, that three other dams will be built shortly, namely, those of "El Saidia" (governorate of Manouba), "Tessa" (governorate of Kef) and "Khaled" (governorate of Beja), following the adoption by the parliament of the credit agreement signed on January 28, 2019, between Tunisia and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (FADES) worth 30 million Kuwaiti dinars (about 297 million dinars).