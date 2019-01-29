Ethiopia: PM Abiy Hails Germany for Its Long-Term, Consistent Support

Photo: Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia

PM Abiy Ahmed received a courtesy call from the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, H.E. Frank Walter Steinmer.

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has praised Germany for its long-term and consistent technical and vocational support to Ethiopia.

Abiy received the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank Walter Steinmer and his delegation, who are currently visiting Ethiopia.

During the occasion, the Premier appreciated the long-term and consistent technical and vocational support of the government of Germany to Ethiopia.

According to Office of the Prime Minister, Premier Abiy shared the three pillars of the ongoing reforms as being grounded in individuals, ideas and institutions.

President Steinmer on his part acknowledged the elevation of Ethiopia-German relations to reforms cooperation and confirmed the strengthening of these relations.

Earlier today President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier has welcomed by President Sahlework Zewde at the National Palace today.

The two presidents held talks on ways of boosting up bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Germany, it was learned.