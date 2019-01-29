Ethiopia: Ethio-Djibouti Joint Ministerial Commission Underway

Djibouti — The 15th Ethio-Djibouti Joint Ministerial Commission kicks off in Djibouti today, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister, Workneh Gebeyehu, is in Djibouti to solidify the existing partnership platforms and explore potential channels of cooperation to broaden ties between the two brotherly countries.

He recognized that Ethiopia and Djibouti share common values, interests, and destiny.

"Joint cooperation on political, social, education areas demonstrates stern commitment between them aimed to attain sustainable development and alleviate poverty in their respective countries," Workneh noted.

The Foreign Affair underscored that Ethiopia attaches great importance to the relationship between the peoples and governments of both countries.

He added both countries should explore vast opportunities and the considerable possibilities to deepen economic ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Furthermore, Workneh emphasized enhancing trade, business and investment ties are very significant to assure deepening bilateral relations between Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Both, Ethiopia and Djibouti share ownership of the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railroad.

Diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Djibouti was established in 1984.