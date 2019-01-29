Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inaugurates EAL Expanded Terminal, Skylight Hotel

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has officially inaugurated a five-star luxurious hotel complex and the expanded Bole International Airport today, which was constructed by Ethiopian Airlines Group.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, senior Ethiopian government officials and public figures also attended this sky light hotel inaugural ceremony, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Skylight Hotel, which is located five minutes drive from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, is built with the an outlay of 65 million USD.

This five star hotel rests on 40, 000 square meter and has 373 rooms with 27 presidential and executive suites, four restaurants and a conference and banquet hall that can hold 2, 000 people at a time.

It was indicated that in the immediate future, the hotel will generate 400 jobs.

In addition to promoting Ethiopian tourism, the hotel will also welcome passengers during transits, stopovers or technical delays, according to the Ethiopian Airlines.

In similar news update, premier Abiy also inaugurated Bole International Airport passenger terminal expansion project, which could cater 22 million passengers annually.

The airport facility has been expanded to triple in size to accommodate 22 million passengers yearly.

The newly expanded airport terminal has been refurbished with amenities and high-tech systems of 21st century global airport hub including improved baggage handling and latest technology security machines along with tilting tray sorter systems.