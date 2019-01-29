South Africa: Collision Leaves Six Children Injured

Mpolweni — Six children, believed to be aged between 7 and 10, were left injured this morning following a collision between two vehicles in Mpolweni, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics were called to the Crammond Clinic after the children were removed from the scene privately.

On arrival at 08h53, paramedics found six children being assessed by the clinic staff. Assessment showed that the children had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

The children were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to Northdale Provincial Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.