South Africa: Nehawu Supports Swaziland Public Sector Union Strike

TUCOSWA and its public sector unions will be on embarking on a strike action after the government refused to accede to their reasonable and genuine demands.

Their demands are as follows:

Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for Public Sector and SOE Workers

E3, 500 (US$ 254.07) National Minimum Wage

E1, 500 (US$108.89) elderly grants

Legalisation of solidarity strikes.

Increase Funding for Education and Health.

Pass the Amended Employment Bill.

Abolishment of the Public Enterprise Unit (PEU) Act.

Schools' Support staff must be employed by government.

Ban all labour brokers.

Ban all Scab Labour.

No to taxation of benefits.

No VAT on Electricity.

An end to unaffordable E500 passports.

Stop the looting at the Public Service Pensions Fund (PSPF)

No to 12 hours shift without compensation.

Give back land for Vuvulane Farmers.

Reinstate long service benefit.

As NEHAWU, we have noted with concern that the Tinkundla regime is unwilling to accede to these demands without waging a savage anti-worker campaign of intimidation, arrests and without unleashing the barbarism of police violence on workers. It is also incapable of fully satisfying these without a change in the direction of capitalist policies it religiously follows.

NEHAWU stands in solidarity with TUCOSWA and the workers of Swaziland, against capitalist policies, against police violence, against intimidation and for your just struggle and demands. We congratulate TUCWOSA in waging a fight for the rights of workers and wish them action great success against the draconian Tinkundla regime.

The leadership of NEHAWU will urgently meet with the Communist Party of Swaziland [CPS] and the public sector unions in Swaziland to offer its support in the struggle for better wages, safe working environment and freedom for all the people of Swaziland.