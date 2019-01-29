South Africa: BMW Horror Crash - Presence of Passenger in Car 'A Real Possibility'

New footage of street racer Taufiq Carr crashing his speeding BMW M3 on the N1 in Cape Town indicates that a passenger may have been in the car.

The fresh video clip appears to have been taken from the left-hand side of the car the night that it crashed into the centre median on the N1 near Century City last week.

It shows the driver speeding alongside another car and a motorbike.

A voice says: "And again and again and again and again and again."

The person says something which is inaudible and a few seconds later, exclaims: "Hey!"

The footage starts to shake and the crash can be heard before the picture goes black.

Another video taken after the crash shows a bystander looking for one "Imraan, that was with him" as spectators crowd around the smashed-up car.

Another person replies that he is "here somewhere".

Carr, a 26-year-old businessman from Mitchells Plain, was taken to Vincent Palotti Hospital. Both his legs were amputated.

According to paramedics, he also sustained critical injuries to his head and was provided with "several advanced life support interventions".

Paramedics did not mention that a second person had been injured in the crash.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, said there was no indication, prior to the circulation of the videos, that was a passenger inside the car at the time of the crash.

A member of the public sent him the clip, which had been taken from inside the vehicle, on Tuesday, Smith said. The file was labelled as dash cam footage.

"The camera angle, to me though, looks like it is being held by a person," Smith told News24.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the supposed passenger may have sustained minor injuries.

This, Smith said, was a real possibility.

"We have seen many horrific accidents where one person suffers severe repercussions - like losing their life or legs - while others in the car escape unscathed."

Smith said "Imraan" was "very, very lucky".

"He has used up all his extra lives, so no more stupid stuff on the freeway for him. I hope he's acquired some sensibility now, and everybody who saw it happen. Sadly, it appears that a few nights later they were at it again," he said.

According to law, there is no legal obligation for a passenger - who is essentially a witness - to remain at an accident scene.

However, this could be considered defeating the ends of justice should a court find that the passenger could have given valuable information to assist the investigation.

A criminal case of reckless and negligent driving was registered, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

This, after investigations got off to a slow start. On Friday, News24 revealed that a docket had not yet been opened because Metro Police, who responded to the scene, had not sent police its accident report five days after the horror accident.

But Van Wyk on Tuesday confirmed an investigation was finally under way.

The question whether a passenger was in the car would form part of the probe, he said.

Police urged anyone who has information about the incident to contact investigating officer Detective Captain Glen Kotze on 082 469 2626.

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town officials on Tuesday met with its senior legal counsel to amend the draft Traffic By-law to see if it could include impounding or forfeiture when motorists are caught street racing, as well as "tough new penalties" for those who evade and elude authorities after being instructed to stop.

"We have asked for this in the Provincial Traffic Act, but we're also now getting legal advice on whether we can put it in our own by-law," Smith said.

