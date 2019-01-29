South Africa: More Frustration for Titans and Knights in Benoni

Cape Town — The Titans and the Knights endured further frustration on Tuesday as the second day of their 4-Day Domestic Series clash had to be abandoned due to a wet outfield in Benoni.

There was no play on day one for the same reason, and even though the day two outfield conditions had improved, there was concern by umpires Abdoellah Steenkamp and Johan Cloete over the bowlers' run-up area.

Lunch and tea were again taken early at Willowmoore Park, before the officials eventually decided to abandon play for the day.

The match is the last of the first-class season for both sides, with neither having a chance of winning the title.

Play is scheduled to begin at 09:30 on Wednesday.

Source: Sport24