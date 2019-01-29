South Africa: President Pays Tribute to Trade Unionist Cedric Gina

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the trade unionist Cedric Gina who passed away on Monday.

Gina, 48, was the founding member of the Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) and a former president of the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa).

He passed away in Addington Hospital in Durban after two months of illness.

In his tribute, President Ramaphosa said Gina had, since the dawn of democracy, played a role in constructing a social compact.

"It is sad to learn of the death of a youthful, talented and dedicated leader of the working class and society at large. The labour movement and our country, in general, has been deprived of benefiting from the full potential of Cedric Gina's contribution to our society and to the betterment of the status of workers in our economy," said the President.