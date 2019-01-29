Namibia: Air Namibia to Expand Local, Regional Flights

AIR NAMIBIA says the state-owned airline will reschedule and increase local and regional flights in March this year.

In a media release issued today, communications officer Twaku Kayofa said the changes will be effected on 30 March 2019 on routes experiencing excess demand.

"The national airline will increase capacity on routes where we often have high levels of spillage, and also introduce flights on days of the week most suited to our clients," Kayofa said.

According to the media release, flight frequencies and operation days will change as follows:

Eros-Ondangwa-Eros: flight frequencies will increase from 17 to 20 per week with additional flights on Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays.

The Eros-Katima Mulilo-Eros route will increase from four to five flights per week, with the new rotation scheduled for Thursdays.

For the Eros-Rundu-Eros route, flights will increase from three to four per week, with an additional rotation on Mondays.

Windhoek-Lusaka-Windhoek flights will change days of operation, with flights increasing from three to four per week. The new days of operation will be Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Windhoek-Harare-Windhoek route will change days of operation to Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and increase from three to four flights per week.

No flight frequency changes will be introduced on the Ondangwa-Walvis Bay-Ondangwa route, however operation days will change to Fridays, Sundays and Wednesdays from Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Koyofa said the domestic market over which the airline has a monopoly has grown by more than 50% over the past eight years.