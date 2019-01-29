Namibia: Seawork Largest Employer in Fishing Sector

SEAWORK Fish Processors (Seawork) employs over 1 700 people, two-thirds of whom are female, with over 98% being previously disadvantaged Namibians.

The Seawork group is not only one of Namibia's leading fishing companies, but is also one of the largest employers in the sector.

The company also recently became a member of Team Namibia (TN), and according to a press statement issued yesterday by Team Namibia, Seawork will now have access to TN's content marketing initiatives on various platforms in the digital environment as well as in the organisation's regular communication with stakeholders.

Using the TN logo on its products sold locally and by participating in local fairs and expos will benefit Seawork immensely.

The company specialises in the harvesting, value addition and marketing of seafood products for local and international markets.

With world-class infrastructure that includes five European Union-compliant fish trawlers and two state-of-the-art production facilities, the group focuses on delivering high-quality seafood products to its international and local clientele.

Seawork is at the forefront of innovative product development, meeting international quality management standards, and actively marketing its products locally and internationally, the press statement said.

The company's managing director, Peter Pahl, expressed delight at acquiring Team Namibia membership.

He said their membership with TN is a reflection of their commitment to investing in Namibia's sustainable economic development.

"We also like to proudly show that our products are quality Namibian products by displaying the trademark Team Namibia logo," Pahl added.

Team Namibia's account director, Bärbel Kirchner, said they are mandated to raise awareness by supporting local manufacturers, producers and service providers.

"With Seawork having joined Team Namibia as a member, we are further strengthened in our drive to support local businesses to reach market access," Kirchner said.