Namibia: Prolonged Recession Calls for Targeted Action - Schlettwein

Photo: The Namibian

Namibian Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein.

FINANCE minister Calle Schlettwein says the government and private sector need to work together by setting up comprehensive and targeted actions to deal with the prolonged recession experienced over the past two years.

Schlettwein made these remarks last week during a general staff meeting, where he said the country experienced an economic recession prevailing over 2018, marking a second year of contraction. During the second quarter of 2018, the Namibian economy recorded a contraction of -0,8%, while in 2017, the economy recorded a -1% contraction.

The minister added that while the worst effects of the recession are assessed to be over with moderate growth expected for 2019, the government and the private sector still need to come up with pro-growth actions for the economy.

"Interventions to boost inclusive growth and create jobs, particularly for the youth, are the priority of the highest order. The policy mix for the next budget and over the medium term must necessarily be aimed to support a new sustainable growth trajectory that is more broadly shared, and tackling the structural constraints in the domestic economy and promoting the flow of investment."

Schlettwein said the limited fiscal space requires that non-productive spending continues to be kept at the bare minimum to enable the realignment of resources to productive uses in the economy, saying the wage bill containment shall remain an important reform, underpinned by intervention measures to enhance productivity and internal efficiency.

"Public revenue performance is an important enabling factor during this period to enable a more supportive fiscal policy. While some of the revenue collection targets are on track or even surpassed targets, concerns remain on especially corporate income taxes on account of weak demand conditions. Targeted revenue collection efforts, hand-in-hand with a visible taxpayer education, should be an active programme for each regional office of the Receiver of Revenue.

"Tax policy reforms which plug tax avoidance schemes should be prioritised in the greater scheme of the tax amendments, and we should not compromise on the standards of excellence for financial management, data quality and financial accountability. The audited financial statements should reflect our adherence to these standards," Schlettwein added.

In their report titled 'Quarterly Economics and Fixed Income 1Q2019: What Lies Ahead in 2019?', Simonis Storm Securities (SSS) said during recessions, the economic steps to be taken are to reduce interest rates, increase government spending, and reduce taxes.

However, "in Namibia, despite the deep recession, we are in an environment where fiscal and monetary policies cannot be adjusted to address the slowing growth. The reality is that the government is consolidating; further tax policies are being proposed; and monetary policy is expected to tighten."

SSS reiterated that confidence in the market remains low, and the forecast for growth remains bearish in most sectors, while they predict GDP to decline by -0,8% during the last quarter of 2018 before a positive growth of 0,7% in 2019.

PSG Namibia told The Namibian before that the economy has been in terrible shape, and policies are not conducive for investment, which means the downturn will keep dragging on.

The financial services group said GDP is a backward-looking number, and it does not determine investor confidence, it is the result thereof.

"Investors, meaning anyone wiling to commit money in Namibia, be it local businesspeople or foreign companies, need to see policies that make it easy and safe for them to make this commitment. Direction and resolution on Neeef, the Investment Promotion Act and tax reform are required to get any investment going in order to get out of this slump," PSG said.

- charmaine@namibian.com.na