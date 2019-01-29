Mozambique: Nyusi Makes Surprise Visit to Military Positions

Maputo — Maputo 29 Jan (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi made a surprise visit over the last weekend to the military positions of the defence and security forces in the operational theatre in the northern districts of Cabo Delgado Province.

Nyusi, in his capacity as commander in chief, intended to see for himself the actions under way with the various military and police units who are guaranteeing order and fighting the insurgents who have been attacking the local population since October 2017.

According to a press release from Nyusi's office, during his dialogue with members of the defence forces, Nyusi encouraged them to remain firm in defending the country and its sovereignty. "Only those who are on the ground day and night, facing all the challenges, understand the scale of what is being done," said Nyusi.

He told them that the patriotic action of the defence and security forces is valued by millions of Mozambicans scattered across the country.

For Nyusi, the mission of defending the country never stops, since the enemies of its sovereignty have always existed and will always exist. Hence the defence of the country is a permanent mission.

Nyusi also spoke of the current stage of the Mozambican economy, explaining that the country has gone through delicate moments, but the measures taken by the government have contributed positively to economic stabilization, allowing the country to resume growth.

Nyusi said that in his contracts with the public he had found that they are encouraged by the presence of the defence and security forces on the ground to guarantee normalization of their lives.

He said that Mozambique will always have adversaries who want to destabilize it in order to take out its wealth, since not all countries possess the same concentration of resources that Mozambique has. There would thus always be reasons for attempting to discredit the country so as to guarantee that interest groups will exploit the riches of Mozambicans.

"We shall always defend this country, to the last Mozambican, to the last soldier, to the last policeman. This is our mission because this is the land of our birth, this is the land in which we live, it is the land in which we bring up our children, and create wellbeing for the future."

He also urged members of the defence and security forces to observe discipline, particularly in their relations with the public, since it makes no sense to defend without respecting. He added that collaboration of the public is fundamental for the success of the mission of the defence forces.

"I want once more to make it clear that we as a government and I personally have followed daily the advances. I have been understanding in detail, but it is always good to be here on the ground with you," said Nyusi. "It's very good to know that this generation is complying with its duty to defend the country, just as other generations also played their role".