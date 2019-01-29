Gambia: Chew-Hing China Project Donates to Alex Nursery and Lower Basic School

A China Africa charitable foundation call CHEW-HING have recently made a cash donation to Alex Nursery and lower Basic School in Batokunku, earmarked to help needy pupil towards sustaining their education fees.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, local government minister Musa Drammeh lauded the philanthropic benevolence.

Principal of the School Alieu Drammeh said the donation would greatly help needy pupils whose parents lack the financial muscle to sponsor their education.

He said the School is currently facing numerous challenges including inadequate class room facilities and dilapidated class chairs.

Tam Wai KI, head of the China Africa Project said the move is part of their efforts to help needy School going children in Africa, adding that this is not their first educational support programme in Africa. "We wish for the continuity of this programme to cater other benefits for Gambian young children."