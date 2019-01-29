Gambia: Cinekambiya Film Festival Honors Jali Alhagie Mbye, Highlights the National Development Plan

After going through the difficult pilot phases in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the fourth (4th) edition of The Gambia's premier annual CINEKAMBIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (CIFF) takes place on the 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th February 2019 at various locations in the country.

The theme of this year's edition is FILM AND THE GAMBIA'S NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN (NDP) 2018-2021. The film festival founder Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu says "we will be screening films from The Gambia, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal, United Kingdom, Egypt, USA, France, Sweden and other countries. We are also expecting international guests from Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria and the USA."

The film festival which will now be taking place in February of every year, will pay a special tribute to late Jali Ahagie Mbye on Monday, 25th February 2019 at the Sand Beach Hotel in Kotu from 5pm GMT onwards. "The late Jali Mbye was an asset during the research and production stages of our Gambian-German documentary film on the legend of Kelefa Saane of Kaabu Empire. We find it befitting to honour him and keep his memory alive" Prince Sankanu explains. On Tuesday, 26th February 2019, the film festival screening will take place at the Gobal Hands Development Hub in Manduar village, near Kombo Brikama. There will be a mix of cultural performance, international film shows and discussions on the role of film in national development. The programme of Wednesday, 27th February 2019 includes the screening of indigenous Gambian films at the Tendato Eco Lodge and Cultural Hub in Mandinari village, behind Kombo Lamin.

Another highlight of CineKambiya International Film Festival (CIFF) 2019 is the launching of the 5-year Masterplan of Arts for Social Transformation IMAGINEER Gambia 2023 Project by the Teaching Artist Institute (TAI) and SHEROES Sisterhood, The Gambia. Ms. Kim Poole, the project initiator from Baltimore, USA, will be in The Gambia for this event which is part of the Year Return for the descendants of Africans. The date for the launch is Thursday, 28th Februry 2019 at 151 Mosque Road, Serrekunda.