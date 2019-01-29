29 January 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Immigration Woe Continues in Women 1st Division League

By Lamin Darboe

Immigration winless woe in the 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) women division one league continued, following their 1-0 defeat to Armed Forces at the Father Gough Sports Complex in Manjai Kunda on Sunday.

The Security-outfit are currently occupying bottom-place in the country's women domestic league with a single point after drawing one match and losing the rest.

They were keen to beat Armed Forces to move away from the danger zone to increase their dreams of staying in the league to avoid demotion to the second tier but loss to the Soldiers girls by 1-0.

