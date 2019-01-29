Somalia: 5 Killed, Scores Injured in Car Bomb in Mogadishu

Photo: Radio Dalsan

At least one person has been killed and three others seriously injured when a bomb exploded in Central Mogadishu.

Reports indicate that police officers had tried to intercept the car when it exploded near former Parliament building in Mogadishu.

Eye witness at the scene said a suspected car bomber drove in to a petrol station situated 1 Km from the presidential palace before detonating the explosive device.

The deafening blast gave way to thick black smoke in the city's midday skyline .