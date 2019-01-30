Nigeria: I Have Fulfilled 2015 Campaign Promises - Buhari

Photo: BashirAhmaad/Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari in Abia State.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he has fulfilled the campaign promises he made to Nigerians in 2015.

He spoke in Imo and Abia states where he visited in continuation of his campaign for a second term.

The Enyimba International Football Stadium, Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State witnessed a huge turnout of party supporters.

IPOB had earlier asked residents to observe a mini sit-at-home from 6am to 4pm in protest against the visit.

Mr Buhari came in the company of former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science and Technology), Ken Nnamani, Niyi Adebayo, (former Governor of Ekiti State), and Labour Minister Chris Ngige.

The national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was also present.

Self Appraisal

Mr Buhari said his administration if re-elected will continue to tackle infrastructural problems in Nigeria and ensure Nigerians do their businesses without stress.

He maintained that businesses would be improved as soon as infrastructure challenges of the country were tackled.

According to him, despite the limited resources available to his government and fall in oil revenue, his government had performed.

He urged the people of Abia State to ensure that APC is voted into power in the forthcoming elections.

"I'm impressed with all the speakers because they've articulated what this administration is able to do. When we came in, we approached governance with three-point agenda of security, economy and fight against corruption.

"We tried to justify these by trying our best within the time available to us from 2015 to now with the resources available to us. You can all recall that the production of 2.4 million barrels per day, was cut short to half a million barrel per day.

"It is in this context that I want you to see how this administration has been committed to develop this country. Upon all these, we are doing the roads now, we are doing the railway, which was neglected and virtually killed and we are doing power."

He said he will complete all ongoing projects if reelected.

"We are committing available resources to make sure we get the infrastructure right and we are doing as much as possible to secure the country so that we can properly manage it. I thank you for your commitment and I expect you to this time around, vote APC."

Mr Oshiomhole said the turnout and warm reception accorded Mr Buhari shows that Abians "have embraced the change mantra of the APC administration".

He stressed that the Buhari government has done well in the region.

Mr Oshiomhole who also blamed the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for years of decay in the region urged the people to use 2019 "to correct the mistakes of 2015".

"I'm very happy at the testimonies I've heard today about what this administration has done in Igboland and Abia State in particular. You can bury the truth ten meters deep, but you cannot kill the truth," he said.

Consultations

In Imo State, the president met with over 500 monarchs at the palace of the Eze Imo in Owerri.

There, he said that his administration had fought corruption headlong, decimated Boko Haram and revived the economy.

"We should recall where we used to be in 2015 before we came to power and today we know where we are and what we have been able to do with our resources. Although the challenges of corruption and insecurity are still prevalent today, we have made significant success," he said.

He also said militancy in the region had been curbed.

"We have also through the leadership of the militants reduced the sabotage on oil installations we have also scored one hundred per cent in food production. We introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA) where all government money goes into and all money going out can be traced."

Earlier, the Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Agunwa Ohiri, commended the president for tackling corruption.

"The last we saw you was four years ago and I remembered vividly that I said you were going to be the president because we needed change and you are a man of strong character who can bring the change the country needs," he said.

"The biggest problem is corruption and we saw you as the person that can fight it. I want to commend you, we know that your action is raising dust but that is corruption fighting back," he added.