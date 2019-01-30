Nigeria: Ambode Unveils N90bn New Modern City in Lagos

Photo: AkinwunmiAmbode/Twitter

Ambode launches $250m modern satellite city.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday unveiled the nation's largest modern new city christened Alaro City in the Lekki Free Trade Zone that is expected to gulp a whopping N90 billion.

Speaking at the launch of the satellite city in Lekki Free Trade Zone, the governor said the project was carefully designed by Rendezvous, Africa's largest new city developers and Lagos State Government to redefine state.

Ambode flanked by the Minister of Agriculture Chief Audu Ogbeh , Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO Rendezvous and Frank Mosier , Chairman Rendezvous said one of the cardinal missions of his administration' at the inception was to make every part of the state economically viable and livable.

The governor said to achieve this, the state government invested massively in infrastructural development across the state.

Ambode said," We embarked on this course of action, we sought for private sector partners to support our objective to develop every part of our State because we know that government, on its own, would be unable to achieve this. This is why this official launch of the Alaro Satellite City is a major landmark for our administration.

"Today's event is a demonstration of the confidence the organised private sector and foreign investors have in our State, our Government and the viability of doing business in Lagos. The Alaro Satellite City is a strong statement that our Lagos is still attracting more direct foreign investment."

By this development, the governor said the government has added another viable investor to the Lekki-Epe corridor whose investment will create jobs and improve the livelihood of our people.

Earlier, Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh commended those behind the project particularly Governor Ambode, saying his politics were about development and economic prosperity.

"I am particularly happy to be here for the launch of this project. Lagos is Nigeria's New York and I am told that nearly 72 percent of Nigeria's currencies circulate in Lagos and I am even happier because I like the politics of Governor Ambode because though you are a much younger person than I am, I can assure you that you have a big future ahead.

"The biggest responsibility of a governor in any country and in Nigeria in particular where we are struggling to build an economy is to develop the economy of the State; every other thing comes after, Ogbeh said.