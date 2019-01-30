Tanzania: Arusha Artists Stand Up to Be Counted

Photo: allafrica.com

Arusha — Recording artists in Arusha Region have joined forces to form own association and in line with this, the mostly ' Bongo Fleva,' oriented youth are involving the National Arts Council, BASATA.

According to the interim Chairman for the proposed Arusha Music Urban Network, Saidi Mussa, for quite some years, they have been attempting to form a union and previously they had floated the Chama Cha Muziki Arusha (CHAMUA), which was short-lived.

"Later BASATA advised us to form a much larger artists network which focuses on music and performing arts so that we may include diverse members," said Mussa adding that, they target to promote both the tunes from Arusha and other local artists.

He said they have already compiled the proposed association's constitution, which they have just submitted to BASATA.

"We are now waiting for the feedback from the National Arts Council, which is expected to handle us the certificate of registration," he said.

The BASATA Supervisor in-charge of Arts Development in the Northern Zone, Mrisho Mrisho, said the only way that the council can assist local artists is through their association.

"We cannot deal with individuals, we want them to work together to address common problems," said Mrisho.

The BASATA officer warned artists not to work without contracts because written agreements are what can safeguard their rights as performing artists.

Whether they work locally or get invited in other countries. It is estimated that, Arusha Region, has nearly 100 youth who are working as recording artists, but lack of common platform hinders their development as artists.

Thus causing them to fall under the shadows of their better equipped and comparably more famous, Dar es Salaam counterparts.

One of the recording artists, Precious Juma, known as 'Domokaya,' said they have always dreamt of having such a union in Arusha.

Because with seven districts, the region has many budding artists that will never be known there isn't a body to help them emerge from their cocoons.

Florah Mgonja is the coordinator of arts development in Northern Zone. She was on view that, all artists must be enrolled with the authorities so that both their rights and trademarks could be protected against infringements.