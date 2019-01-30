Angola, Spain Sign Tourism Memorandum

Luanda — Angola and Spain signed last Monday in Madrid a memorandum to promote cooperation between the public and private tourism sector of both countries.

Angola signed the MoU through the Minister of Tourism, Ângela Bragança, and the Kingdom of Spain signed the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto Illfra.

According to the news published in today's edition of Jornal de Angola, the document also aims to boost the exchange of specialists in tourism promotion and marketing, as well as planning and development of tourist destinations.

According to the document, the signatories "will devote special attention to the development and expansion of tourism relations currently existing as a way to strengthen their economies and increase mutual knowledge of their respective national cultures."

"Any action will be carried out respecting laws and international agreements in the countries of which the signatories are part and which are currently in force", reads in the document that foresees studies of new tourist offers, in the scope of the management of the natural and cultural patrimony to promote the development of sustainable tourism for the benefit of local people and to exchange experiences in the exploitation of historical buildings for tourism purposes. "

The signatories also agree, within the scope of their powers, to study ways of promoting cooperation in areas such as market analysis and research, exchange of specialists in tourism promotion and online marketing through new technologies, as well as boosting the digitalization of the sector tourist

Each signatory of the document, within the scope of its powers, will facilitate the reciprocal participation in promotional activities organized in its respective country, in order to promote its tourist attractions.

Angola and Spain may also establish a technical cooperation committee in the field of tourism, which will be responsible for monitoring the memorandum signed Monday, to be made up of representatives of the national tourism administrations of both countries and will meet when the signatories think necessary.