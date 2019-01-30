Angola: MPs Underscore Importance of Institutional Cooperation

Saurimo — The Members of the National Assembly (AN) of the provincial constituency of Lunda Sul today stressed in Saurimo the importance of fruitful and healthy institutional cooperation with local government in favor of improving the social conditions of the population.

This position was made public by the coordinator of the provincial parliamentary group, João Segunda, at the end of the first meeting that the deputies held with the governor, Daniel Félix Neto, whose purpose was to present the activity plan to be implemented this year.

He said that, as resident MPs, there is a need to seek institutional cooperation and, increasingly, to strengthen the relationship between the government and parliamentarians, in order to work together towards the well-being of the population.

João Segundo explained that the plan of activities of the assembly, to be fulfilled, should be the domain of the provincial government, given that the actions will focus on visits to public institutions such as health, education, energy and ongoing social projects.