Uganda: Makerere, Germany Firm to Promote Green Growth

Makerere University and a delegation from Germany's City of Karlsruhe have signed a financing agreement to establish the German-Uganda Training and Research Centre for Renewable energy.

The centre, which is expected to be established at Makerere University College of Engineering, will support the growth of Uganda's green economy.

Uganda's Green growth development strategy, which is in line the National Planning Authority Vision 2040 seeks to promote sustainable development that cause less damage to the environment.

The signing, which was witnessed by Finance minister Matia Kasaija marked the start of a series of pacts before completion of a final appraisal of the projects.

Environmental protection

Mr Kasaija said it was time for Ugandan enterprises to reap from the green growth strategy, which puts emphasis on environmental protection. "We call upon our Ugandan companies and institutions to seize this opportunities and make partnerships that will benefit Uganda," he said.

Dr Albrecht Conze, the Germany ambassador to Uganda, said the green growth strategy had transformed many things in Germany , especially in technology and innovation.

"There are various learning curves that both government and the private sector can learn from to transform lives of our populations."

According to data from Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment, it is projected that four million green jobs will be created in Uganda by 2030.

Theses will be achieved, especially from eco- tourism, which will be a key transition to a green economy.

Dr Frank Mentrup, the Karlsruhe City lord mayor, said there was so much potential in Uganda, especially in the area of knowledge transfer, skilling and joint ventures.