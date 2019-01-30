Seychelles: Resignation of Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

press release

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, has today received the letter of resignation of Mrs Luciana Lagrenade from her post as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

In accordance with Article 115C (3) of the Constitution of the Republic, the Office of Chairperson of Electoral Commission is now vacant.

The Office of the President has now written to the Chairman of the Constitutional Appointments Authority to undertake the necessary procedures for nomination, to the President, of suitable candidates to fill the vacancy.