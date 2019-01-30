Tanzania: Bandari College Goes Digital in Students Admission

The Bandari College will begin to admit new students through its new digital system dubbed 'Student's Information Management System (SIMS)'.

Launched yesterday by the Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Isack Kamwelwe, the system will enable the college to admit students digitally.

The system which is developed by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) staff members of ICT, will also be used to generate exams results and prepare the final year's transcript information.

Speaking at the launch of the new digital system, the Minister stated that the presence of the system would help to prevent fraud that was done by some of the staff.

He added that initially when the admission was being done by filling forms manually there was a problem with submission of fake certificates and the loss of admission money.

"A lot of admission forms were lost, money for admission was displaced, there was a lot of submission of fake certificates and some students skipped classes and did not attend trainings properly during the manual application," he stressed.

At the time there were some graduates who are only registered and after two years they are found in the streets with certificates but did not attend any class, such senseless acts will not happen in the new system.

The Chairman of Bandari College board of governors, Engineer Deusdedit Kakoko thanked the Minister for launching the new system saying it is very important for the college.

Eng Kakoko, who is also the Director General of TPA, affirmed that, "The presence of this system will simplify our responsibilities as a college and assist in restraining and control all those who were misusing the old system to do fraud".

Speaking of the benefits of the system, one of the TPA staff who participated in designing the system said that the new digital system will simplify the admission of students and enable to get their information easily whenever needed.

"Through this system, a student will be able to register for the new year of studies wherever they are and all information of students admitted at the college are now available on the digital system."

The system will also be used to generate the final year transcript as well as facilitate the easy access of other institutions such as NACTE, NECTA and GePG.