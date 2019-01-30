30 January 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Komichi Has a Case to Answer - Harare Magistrate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shorai Murwira

Opposition MDC official Morgen Komichi's case before Harare Magistrates Court is proceeding to trial after Magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura ruled he has a case to answer.

Chitumbura said Komichi disturbed election proceedings which warrants a case before the courts.

"There is no definition of interrupting with elections in the electoral act, but however in my own understanding the accused really disturbed the election proceedings as alluded by the state," said magistrate Chitumbura.

However, Komichi represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is pleading not guilty to the offence.

He argues that when he took to the podium at the National Command Centre it was during a break time and ZEC officials had adjourned.

The state, represented by Michael Reza insists that Komichi disturbed proceedings when he took to the podium to address the media and announced that his party candidate Nelson Chamisa had won the 30 July elections.

The state also tendered a video evidence of Komichi on the podium, but it was not showing whether it was break time or not.

Zimbabwe

South Africa's ANC Meets President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa and his deputies -- Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi -- last night met an African National… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.