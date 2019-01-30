Zimbabwe/South Africa: Madzokere Angling for Sundowns Move

Highly-rated central defender Byron Madzokere is angling for a move to South African Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The tough centre-back, who has been a regular member of the Warriors training squad since Sunday Chidzambwa took over as coach, had a trial stint at Sundowns.

Madzokere is also comfortable playing as the defensive midfielder.

"We all know that our local football does not pay that much, so we decided to allow players to leave for clubs that offer better opportunities and can put them under the spotlight," said Yadah Stars owner Prophet Walter Magaya.

"We have Byron Madzokere, whom we think will not last long with us as he recently held trials with South Africa club Mamelodi Sundowns."

Magaya is also the technical director at the Premiership club.

Yadah Stars also expect winger Leeroy Mavunga to also move to Europe, if not in this window that closes tomorrow, then in the next transfer window.

Mavunga had a trial stint with Portuguese giants Benfica last year.

Magaya revealed he is turning his project into a franchise to identify and develop the best football talent in this country.

He said he will establish academies countrywide.

Last season the club lost their captain Jimmy Dzingai to Zambian side Power Dynamos.

The club recently appointed former ZRP club captain Genesis Mangombe as their head coach to replace Thomas Ruzive.

Magaya believes the appointment of the 35-year old CAF A coaching licence holder is in line with the club's objective of promoting and opening opportunities to the youths.

"Our appointment of the youthful Genesis Mangombe as the head coach is evidence to show how serious and committed we are as a club in promoting our local talented youths.

"We are not expecting much from him but we thought that it is high time we should give him an opportunity to showcase his coaching capabilities in the top-flight league," said Magaya.

The prophet, who took part in the Yadah team pre-season friendly match against the Mabvuku Select side, which they won 4-3 at the weekend, said development was their main thrust.

Yadah have offloaded the majority of their experienced players and opened doors for anumber of teenagers.

"Yadah Football Club's main objective in the 2019 PSL season is not to win titles but to capture a lot of young stars who, in most cases, are unemployed and spend most of their time abusing drugs and committing crimes in their respective communities," said Magaya.

"We are going to establish football academies around the country, starting in our major cities.

"In Harare we will start with Mbare, Mufakose, Mabvuku and Chitungwiza and I can assure you that the initiative will commence this year as we are already in (the) process of identifying places and dealing with some logistical issues."

Magaya said he was inspired to focus on talented teenagers because he believes the country was blessed with stars who just need the right guidance at the right time.

"We have retired 19 of the players we used last year and we have 60 youngsters in camp for trials and 25 of them will be coming on board ahead of the 2019 PSL season.

"Those that cannot make it into the senior team will be sent to our various football camps and they will be earning something to survive while waiting for their opportunities to come.

"We would want to make it clear that we did not drop players into the streets but we retired them for several reasons such as age and, mostly, for them to further their football careers by joining the ranks of coaches.

"Some of the players are already coaching our junior team, the likes of Milton Makopa and Brian Mapfumo.

"Most of them have indicated that they want to be coaches and we are in the process of working to ensure they get their papers and some will possibly attend coaching courses outside the country."