Zimbabwe: Chadzamira Warns Traditional Leaders Against Selling Land

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira has warned traditional leaders against illegally parcelling out land, saying Government would not condone such lawlessness.

He said Government wanted to restore order in land allocations and warned all illegal settlers across the province to brace for eviction.

Addressing a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting in Chiredzi last weekend, Minister Chadzamira said his office had been inundated with reports of traditional leaders selling land to desperate land seekers.

This, he said, should stop, adding that Government was concerned with proliferation of unplanned settlements that were causing overcrowding in resettlement areas across Masvingo.

"There are people who have been allocated pieces of land for a fee by traditional leaders, especially village heads and headmen, some have even been settled in wildlife sanctuaries, putting them at serious risk from marauding wild animals," said Minister Chadzamira.

"All those who are staying on land without possessing valid offer letters should know that they are illegal settlers and will be evicted. There will be an exception for some families that Government resettled on a temporary basis, while permanent plots are being sought."

Minister Chadzamira said illegal land occupation was not limited to rural areas, but also in peri-urban areas.

He said some people were illegally buying land in peri-urban areas in an attempt to pre-empt urban expansion in the hope of cashing in on the land upon its incorporation into municipal boundaries.

Government is battling to decide the fate of more than 10 000 families illegally occupying parts of Save Valley Conservancy and Arda Magudu Ranch, among other places.

Scores of desperate land seekers have also been conned of their hard-earned money after buying neglected sugar cane plots for amounts ranging from between $6 000 to $10 000.