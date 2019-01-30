Zimbabwe: Former Dembare Goalie Convicted Over Maintenance Arreas

FC Platinum's assistant coach and former Dynamos goalkeeper Gift Muzadzi has been convicted of his own plea over maintenance arrears.

The 45-year-old football super star was slapped with a 70-days jail term sentence for neglecting his minor child since September 2015.

He was ordered to either pay the $ 1 050 in arrears or effectively serve the sentence in prison.

Muzadzi is however believed to have cleared the arrears after the conviction.

He was dragged to court by his wife Angelina Muzadzi after divorce.

Linda Gadzikwa prosecuted for the State.

Muzadzi is among the country's most celebrated footballers having had a very successful club career with Dynamos Football Club before plying his trade in the South African League.

He also played for Lech Poznań in Poland.