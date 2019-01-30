Malawi: Head Teacher Says Youth Involvement Critical in Environmental Conservation

Phalombe — Teachers and students of Chambe Secondary School in Mulanje have underscored the importance of putting the youth in the forefront of environmental conservation if the environment is to be replenished.

The sentiments were made by head teacher for Chambe Secondary School, Laston Mhanda on Thursday on the sidelines of a launch of a 15,000 tree planting exercise which the school is expected to plant this season in collaboration with Othakarhaka Charity Foundation.

Mhanda said young people need to understand their responsibility over the environment which could only be achieved if the youth were allowed to lead in various activities such as tree planting which is expected to extend to Mulanje Mountain at whose feet the school lies.

"This year we would like to make sure that the trees planted are taken care of so that we achieve a good survival rate to instill confidence in our students who will definitely look for more tree seedlings and places to plant them again next year," Mhanda said.

Speaking earlier in a separate interview, head boy for the school, Chifuniro Tchalitchi condemned the wanton cutting down of trees on Mulanje Mountain which has left the tourist attraction site bear besides bringing several climate change effects due to environmental degradation.

Tchalitchi said students at the school decided to take part in the tree planting exercise to set an example to others on the importance of environmental protection by among other things complementing efforts by partners such as Othakarhaka.

In his remarks, Programs Director for Othakarhaka Charity Foundation, Ted Mwango said the foundation decided to encourage students of Chambe and Milonga secondary schools to be active participants in development activities taking place in their respective communities.

Mwango observed that most activities that lead into deforestation such as timber and charcoal production were done by young men that have the energy since the job requires a lot of strength, hence the need for young people to champion efforts of environmental conservation.

"The majority of Malawi's population is youthful as such it is very likely that most of the people involved in deforestation are young people. It is therefore imperative to involve the youth in various environmental management initiatives," he said.

Mwango, therefore, said his organization would supply the two secondary schools with 30, 000 seedlings and another 20,000 for youths in the communities so that every youth takes part in the tree planting exercise.

Othakarhaka Charity Foundation under its environmental protection program plans to plant at least 50,000 tree seedlings as one way of contributing to the long term solution for rescuing Mulanje district from the effects of environmental degradation.