Malawi: Community in Mzuzu Calls for a Clinic

Mzuzu — Group Village Headman Mkwapasi Mbizi of Mzuzu has asked government to construct a clinic for Area 1b and Luwinga residents in Mzuzu, saying people travel about an hour to access free health services.

The plea was made Saturday during a political rally by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held at Area 1B market in Mzuzu.

"Residents travel a long distance to access free health services at Katoto (Mapale) Health Center which is an hour's drive from the area.

"The nearest hospitals here are Nkhorongo Adventist and Mzuzu Central Hospitals but they both require one to pay for the services.

"The distance to the health center in town has seen pregnant women delivering at home and others along the way because they cannot afford paying services at the nearest institutions," he said.

The chief also requested for a Police Unit at Area 1B where he said settlements are being created on daily basis.

DPP aspiring councilor for Luwinga Ward, Wanangwa Kumwenda urged government to construct modern markets for the ward's two markets of Area 1B and Lubinga.

"I hope our seniors here will help us relay the message to the president that we need modern markets because the ones we have are small to accommodate the growing population," he said.

The aspiring councilor, expressed gratitude to the president for the development activities in the ward, which include rehabilitation of Lubinga-Dunduzu road.

DPP National Director of Operations, Joe Nyirongo, assured people in the area that a report will be submitted to the president on their requests.

He said government is working hard to ensure provision of social amenities to all communities and called on the people in the area, to continue supporting DPP.

He said government has done and is still doing a lot of developments, citing Lubinga- Dunduzu road as one of them.