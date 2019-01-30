Malawi: Mutharika Pledges to Transform Malawi Beyond Recognition

Blantyre — As the country is fast approaching general elections on May 21, 2019, President Peter Mutharika has said that once re-elected into power he would continue to develop the country beyond recognition.

He said this Sunday in Limbe during a whistle stop tour which he conducted in areas of Nancholi, Chilobwe, Zingwangwa, Manje and Limbe before holding a mass rally at Bangwe in Blantyre.

Mutharika emphasized that he would carry over various developments that his government has been implementing during the first five year term.

He noted that the country has ragged behind development wise because when one President is voted out of power and the other one takes over, they usually do not finish the developments which one started regardless of how important they were to the country.

"My government will make sure it finishes all the developments we started when we came into power in 2014.We will bring about a number of new developments which will make Malawi develop beyond recognition," the President said.

Mutharika outlined various infrastructure developments which his government is pursuing currently like roads and infrastructure developments, citing examples of the current Chirimba dual carriage way currently under construction as well as the Lunzu-Chigumula ring road underway in the city of Blantyre.

He cited the five star hotel which is almost completed at Chichiri in Blantyre and promised to continue the Malata and Cement Subsidy Programme as well as the Fertilizer Subsidy Programme for the well-being of Malawians.

The President revealed that once voted into power, he would construct a sky scale five store building behind Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre, a building which he said would be the first of its kind to be built in the city of Blantyre.

"Once we are re-elected into power in the upcoming "watershed" elections, I will continue to champion the rights of women in the country as well as promote them economically and career wise by putting them into different decision making positions," Mutharika added.

He highlighted that his government would bring active Malawi Rural Development Fund (MARDEF) loans, saying the money for such a cause has already been realized and is readily available.

Mutharika said the MARDEF loans would help the youth and women in particular to achieve economic stability and in course bring about development in the country.