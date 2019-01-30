Malawi: Makanjira Takes Tough Stand On Environmental Degradation

Mangochi — Traditional Authority (TA) Makanjira in Mangochi has threatened to fire any Group Village Headman or Village Headman who stands aside and watch the environment being degraded in his area.

He made the warning on Sunday at his headquarters after 12 Village Natural Resources Management Committees (VNRMCs) from the TA's area, TA Namabvi and TA Lulanga signed Forestry Management Agreements in Conserving Natural Resources with the Department of Forestry.

The signing ceremony was brokered by a Mangochi-based Non-Governmental Organization, Community Initiative for Self-Reliance (CISER).

Makanjira warned that the signing of the agreements required full commitment from chiefs, the VNRMCs themselves and the entire community if the plans were to come to fruition.

"I'd like to make it clear here that I'll fire any chief who disregards issues of conserving the environment especially in the light of the agreements that we signed today," he said.

"I'll fire them and replace them with the possible heir to the chieftaincy within their family who will be ready to put issues of conserving the environment at heart," the Chief said.

He urged his subjects to always be vigilant, not only with land and vegetative conservation, but with water resources too such as fish which the TA said were being depleted at a prohibitive rate.

"Chiefs should make sure that their subjects are controlled in all areas including fishing," said Makanjira. "I have personally gone to the lake at night and I have personally confiscated 7 boats from fishermen who were catching fish using mosquito nets," Makanjira added.

Environmental District Officer (EDO) for Mangochi, Bruno Kamanga, who represented the District Commissioner said the responsibility of managing the forests and natural resources lied in the hands of the community.

He said the signed plans were part of the district's development plans and that chiefs should ensure that they champion the implementation of the same.

"These plans were made by you and we are very sure that you will follow and implement them as expected," Kamanga pointing out, challenging the communities and the 12 VNRMC to restore the protection of breeding areas of fish by sparing trees along the banks of the lake.

According to CISER Executive Director, Joseph Makwakwa, the natural resources management plans which the communities themselves formulated will work for the next five years before reviewing progress.

Local authorities in Mangochi are taking lead in ensuring that natural resources and the environment are well protected and managed.

In March 2018, Senior Chief Nankumba suspended eight Group Village Headmen and Village Headmen in his area for allowing charcoal burning and fishing with illegal nets to take place in their respective areas under their watch.