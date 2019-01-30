Malawi: APM Christened 'Professor Deliverer'

Blantyre — President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has been decorated with another title barely 120 days before the country goes to the May 21 Tripartite Elections based on his determination to fulfill his promises made during the 2014 campaign trail.

Mutharika has since been nicknamed Professor Deliverer.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa made the pronouncement on Sunday at Mvula-Bangwe Township in Blantyre during the last leg of a whistle stop tour Mutharika conducted in the city.

Nankhumwa said Malawians have christened Mutharika Professor Deliverer, saying he has fulfilled most of his promises made during the campaign period ahead of the 2014 elections.

He said some of the pledges Mutharika made include upgrading of strategic roads, construction of bridges and making available food to insecure households.

"There is talk all over the country about how you've turned things around over the past four years.

"You may wish to be reminded, Your Excellency, that during your swearing in ceremony, you said you would only deliver what you promise-you've done just that," said Nankhumwa.

The DPP official, therefore, asked people to give the DPP-led government a fresh mandate during the forthcoming elections so that it could continue with the agenda of transforming the country.

During his address, Mutharika also said he would always strive towards delivering everything that he promised, saying his loyalty goes to Malawians who entrusted him with the leadership of the country.

Mutharika said Malawians had all the reasons to vote the DPP back into power in the next general elections to ensure continuity in development projects already taking shape across the country.

On this note, Mutharika assured Bangwe residents that government has plans to construct a state-of-the-art market around the area, besides completion of the ongoing construction of Chigumula-Mpemba-Michiru-Lunzu-Mzedi by-pass road.

The Malawian leader disclosed that over the years, government has initiated numerous road infrastructural projects with close to 97 major bridges built including the country's record 180-metre long bridge situated in Chief Chapananga's area in Chikwawa.

"You may wish to know that government has already put aside money for the construction of a 12-storey building adjacent to the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in the City of Blantyre," he said.

On security issues, Mutharika said government is working around the clock to deal with the heinous acts bothering people with albinism, saying just like it (government) dealt with the issue of 'blood suckers', issues of abductions and killings of people with albinism would also be history.

However, Mutharika warned people to avoid politicizing the issue of killing and abductions of people with albinism.