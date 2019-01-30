South Africa: SABC Staff Are Paid - But Jitters About Broadcaster's 'Day Zero' Remain

A delay in receiving their salaries on Tuesday left some SABC staffers convinced that the end was nigh. Wages eventually came through, a few hours late, but the panic caused by an apparent bank glitch is a telling indication of where the SABC is at. Interviews for new SABC board members, meanwhile, have yet to be scheduled.

When salaries had not been paid into the bank accounts of SABC staffers by 29 January, panic spread that the broadcaster's "Day Zero" had arrived.

It was in this spirit of fear that some employees approached other media outlets to spread the news that they had not been paid, while the SABC's own presenters raised the issue as a talking point on morning radio and TV stations.

To the staff, the idea that the state broadcaster might simply have run out of money to pay salaries was hardly far-fetched. In November 2018, SABC board members told Parliament that the broadcaster would probably struggle to pay full salaries by the end of February 2019.

For those outside the SABC, meanwhile, Tuesday morning's rumours that the SABC could no longer pay its staff also seemed plausible.

"We have known for a long time that the...