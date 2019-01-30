Angola: Sonangol Exports Over 92,200 Metric Tonnes of Crude-Oil in Last Quarter of 2018

Luanda — The state-owned National Fuel Society (Sonangol) exported in the last quarter of last year 92,211 metric tonnes of crude-oil, which yielded a revenue of just over 39.5 million dollars, announced on Tuesday the company's Executive Commission head for international trade, Luís Manuel.

Luís Manuel, who made an assessment of the earnings of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Oil in the last quarter of the year 2018, revealed that there was a reduction in relation to the third quarter of the same year.

He said one of the reasons for such reduction is the downtrend in the reference price of the crude-oil barrel internationally.

Meanwhile, in the third quarter of last year the exports of oil yielded 154.9 million dollars.