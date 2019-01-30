South Africa: The Unravelling of Angelo Agrizzi, State Capture's Racist Whistle-Blower

analysis

After a marathon nine days in the witness box, former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi finally vacated the stand at the State Capture inquiry on Tuesday afternoon - publicly unmasked and shamed as a racist.

Angelo Agrizzi's testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was peppered with personal traits, colourful anecdotes and details that sought to portray an image of a deeply conflicted man caught up in the corrupt clutches of Bosasa Inc.

Snippets about his fountain pen, an ageing Great Dane, the mirrors in his Fourways mansion, an Italian-South African genuinely worried about putting on a meal for impromptu visitors provided for some endearing moments during his extended spell in the witness box at the State Capture inquiry.

Complicit he was, admitting to having fed the corruption beast over nearly two decades as it provided an income to fund his millionaire lifestyle, Ferraris and trips to Italy.

He personally packed many of the piles of cash in bags for his fellow directors and senior staff to dish out to dirty civil servants and politicians; but he grew a conscience about three years ago when he started gathering a personal stash of evidence - little black books, company records, secret recordings...