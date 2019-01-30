30 January 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: No Plans to Upgrade Nyamwaga Health Center Into Tarime District Hospital Says Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — The government on Wednesday January 30 said upgrading of the status of Nyamwagwa health center into Tarime district hospital is currently not among its priorities.

This was said in Parliament by deputy minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Josephat Kandege during a question and answer session here in Dodoma.

He was responding to a basic question posed by Tarime Rural MP John Heche (Chadema), who sought to know, when the government would upgrade the status of the hospital.

He said in 2018/19 financial year the government set aside Sh4.3 billion for improvement of three hospitals in the region-Bunda, Rolya and Musoma.

Tanzania

Kenyans Protest Tanzania's Unfair Trade Practices

Kenyans took to social media this week to lament trade discrepancies with Tanzania. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.