Namibia: RCC Without a Board of Directors

The Roads Contractor Company has been operating without directors after the interim board's six-months stint ended last year.

The temporary board was appointed in June last year for a period of six months after Cabinet passed a resolution to dismiss the former board chaired by Fritz Jacobs over a N$570 million Chinese loan deal that works minister John Mutorwa had said was signed without his approval.

Interim board chairperson Orben Sibeya confirmed yesterday that the company has been functioning without a board after their term expired in December last year. He said there was no communication after their term expired on whether their term would be extended, or a new board would be appointed.

"We are waiting on the minister. Our term expired, and we received no letter of appointment or term extension. It means we are not functioning right now," said Sibeya. Works minister John Mutorwa told The Namibian that he had been in consultation with public enterprises minister Leon Jooste on what to do.

"The minister got back to me, and we have decided to extend the temporary board's term by two months in line with the Public Enterprises Governance Act of 2006, which says a temporary board can have their term extended by two months," said Mutorwa.The minister also explained that although the RCC had to operate without a board, there was nothing he could do in December or January as people were on leave.

"I will issue them their term extension letters tomorrow (today). Their term will be effective as of 1 February 2019, and it ends on 31 March 2019. We will then follow normal procedures to get a permanent board," Mutorwa added.